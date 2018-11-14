Rupee ends low on dull import payment demand

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee ended flat against dollar on Wednesday on dull demand for import payment.

The rupee ended Rs133.98 to the dollar from previous day’s close of Rs133.99 in interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market initiated in the range of Rs133.95 and Rs134.00. The market recorded day high of Rs134.00 and low of Rs133.98 and closed at Rs133.98.

Currency experts said that the monitoring of the central bank and lower import demand kept the rupee value firmer. In open market the rupee weakened by 20 paisas against the dollar due to demand from general public, said Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan. The buying and selling of dollar in the cash ready market recorded at Rs134.00/Rs134.50 as compared with previous day’s close of Rs133.80/134.30.

