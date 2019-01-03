Rupee ends low against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended down by four paisas against dollar on Wednesday owing to high demand from importers as market opened after one-day break.

The rupee ended at Rs138.90 to the dollar as against Monday’s close of Rs138.86 in interbank foreign exchange market. The market was closed yesterday due to bank holiday. The interbank foreign exchange market initiated in the range of Rs138.85 and Rs138.95.

The market recorded day high of Rs138.92 and low of Rs138.80 and closed at Rs138.90. The local currency also depreciated in the open market. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan said buying and selling of dollar was at Rs138.80/Rs139.20 from previous closing of Rs138.50/Rs139.00.

