Rupee ends flat against dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee ended flat against dollar on Tuesday. The rupee ended Rs124.25 against dollar, the same previous day’s level, in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.2450 and 124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.26 and low of Rs124.25 and closed at Rs124.25. In the cash ready market the rupee depreciated. The buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs125.20/Rs125.50 as compared with yesterday’s closing of Rs124.80/Rs125.30.

