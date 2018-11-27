Rupee ends firm amid dull activity

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended firmer against dollar on Tuesday amid lackluster buying activities in currency market. The rupee ended Rs134.03 to the dollar as against previous day’s closing of Rs134.04 in interbank foreign exchange market.

Exchange dealers said that the rupee was firmer against dollar due to lower demand for import payments. The rupee ended unchanged in open market. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs135.00/Rs135.40, which was the same previous day’s closing.

