Rupee ended unchanged on Thursday

The rupee ended firmer against dollar on Thursday amid increase in demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended unchanged at Rs124.25 to the dollar, the same previous day’s closing, in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.24 and Rs124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.26 and low of Rs124.25 and closed at Rs124.25. In cash read market the rupee eased slightly as buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs125.40/Rs125.70 from previous day’s closing of Rs125.30/Rs125.60.

