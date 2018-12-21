Rupee eases against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended down against dollar on Thursday amid demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended Rs138.95 to the dollar as compared with previous day’s close of Rs138.94 in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.94 and 138.95. The market recorded a high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.94 and closed at Rs138.95. The higher demand, however, depressed the open market as local currency fell by 70 paisas. Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs140.00/Rs140.40 from previous day’s close of Rs139.40/Rs139.70 in cash free market.

Share on: WhatsApp