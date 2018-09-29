Rupee depreciates in cash ready market on Friday

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee ended without change against dollar on Friday despite uncertainty about future economic outlook. Malik Bostan, President Forex Association of Pakistan ( FAP) said that the Cash ready market witnessed rupee depreciation with a nose on IMF delegation visit.

The rupee ended Rs124.25 to the dollar, the same previous day’s closing, in interbank bank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.24 and Rs124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.26 and low of Rs124.25 and closed at Rs124.25.

