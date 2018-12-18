Rupee depreciates four paisa in interbank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended down in interbank foreign exchange market owing to higher demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee depreciated by four paisas to end at Rs138.93 to the dollar as compared with last Friday’s closing of Rs138.89 in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.90 and Rs138.95. The market recorded day high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.93 and closed at Rs138.93. In the open market, however, rupee made some gains despite demands. Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that inflows helped the rupee to make some gains. He said buying and selling of dollar was at Rs139.60/Rs140.00 as compared with Saturday’s close of Rs139.70/Rs140.20.

Share on: WhatsApp