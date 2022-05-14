Rupee continues to sink against dollar

The US dollar climbed above Rs193 in the interbank market on Friday morning, reaching a new all-time high and breaking its previous day’s record which breached the Rs192 mark.

It closed at Rs193, rising by a rupee from the previous day’s close of Rs192.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the day’s start saw the greenback appreciating by Rs1.10 from the previous day’s close and reaching Rs193.10 around 11am in the interbank trade.

Friday was the fourth consecutive day that the dollar has risen to a record high against the rupee, with the international currency hitting a high of Rs188.66 in the interbank market on Tuesday, then soaring to Rs190.90 on Wednesday and rising past Rs192 on Thursday.