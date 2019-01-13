Running marathon in two hours is possible: Eliud

Nairobi

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge said breaking the two-hour mark in marathon is still very possible.

However, he declined to confirm if he will be making another attempt to become the first man to run the marathon in under two hours.

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday evening, Kipchoge said all that is required is focus and belief for any athlete to run that historic time.

“It’s possible. Once the human body sets the mind and focus, it will be attained and running under two hours is very much possible,” Kipchoge said.

The 34-year-old ran in an experimental race under special condition in Monza, Italy in 2017 to clock 2:00.25 and though that mark was never recognized as an official work record.—APP

