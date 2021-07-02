Rumsfeld dies at 88

By
News desk
-
5

Donald H Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense for Presidents Gerald R Ford and George W Bush, who presided over America’s Cold War strategies in the 1970s and, in the new world of terrorism decades later, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, died on Tuesday at his home in Taos, N.M. He was 88.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR