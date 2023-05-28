Rumours of merging BAP with any party denied

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on the Central President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Sunday. According to the details, both the leaders discussed the political situation in the country and the affairs of BAP in the prolonged meeting. Organizational matters of the party were also discussed on the occasion. Both leaders denied the rumours of merging BAP with any other party saying that, “The BAP will participate in the upcoming elections as an independent party.” They agreed that the party will consider seat adjustments with other parties after taking into consideration regional political scenarios.

Party cadres at the grassroots union council level will be formulated and strengthened. It was decided that party workers who are the real assets and driving force behind the party will be supported and given the utmost value and respect.—INP