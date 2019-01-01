Rumours of Governor rule in Sindh refuted

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday strictly refuted the rumors prevailing by the opposition of Governor Rule in Sindh and said government does not have such intentions and plans for imposing governor rule in the province. Talking to media he termed these rumors as old political tactic of opposition to defame the government and to cover their own flaws.

Responding to a question regarding governor rule he said,’I did not receive such instructions neither from the Prime Minister nor from the President adding he said he cannot say anything about the rumors but would definitely follow the instructions of his leadership’. ‘I am responsible for the whole province not only for Karachi as Governor of Sindh’, Imran Ismail added. He stated that he would continue visiting areas other than Karachi to bring development in the whole province whether opposition approves it or not.

He informed that he was in Ghotaki for last two days to meet notable figures and common men to listen their woes to make a report which was to be submitted in Federal office. Responding to another question he said since he resumed the charge of Governor Sindh he wished to work as a facilitator between the federal and provincial government adding he visited Chief Minister office during his initial days to convey that he would play the role of bridge between the federal and provincial government and would work in the collaboration of provincial government. ‘I state herewith full confidence that the incumbent government is the most honest government in the history of Pakistan which would bring back the looted money.

