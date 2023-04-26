Former Pakistan international Rumman Raees has slammed the critics of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed while calling his ouster from the post an injustice.

The 31-year-old made the comments during a podcast while explaining that he was left baffled by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to remove him as captain despite leading the team to great success.

The one who has won you Champions Trophy, took the team from number seven to three in Tests, from number seven to one and two in ODIs and from number six to one in T20Is, and under his captaincy Pakistan won a record 11 consecutive T20I series, how can you remove him as captain on the basis of one bad series? Rumman was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Rumman Raees made his international debut under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed so his sentiments towards the 35-year-old are warranted.

The wicket-keeper batter was sacked from his post in 2019 ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Australia with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam taking over the roles.

After losing the captaincy, Sarfaraz also faced a long exile from the international setup due to the rise of Mohammad Rizwan who made the wicket-keeper position his own.

Sarfaraz finally returned to international cricket during the test series against New Zealand where he scored a match-saving hundred in the second test to help his side stay on level terms with the visitors.