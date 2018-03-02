Rumman Raees’ injury not as serious as feared

Sharjah

The knee injury sustained by Islamabad United bowler Rumman Raees is not as serious as initially feared, sources privy to the matter said on Thursday.

Raees had to be stretchered off the ground during the match against Quetta Gladiators Wednesday night, after his right-leg knee stuck on the ground while saving a boundary.

According to sources, Rumman’s scan results turned out to be encouraging. The results indicate that the injury is not of a serious nature and his ligament is safe.

The 26-year-old bowler will be rested for a couple of matches to allow him time to recover, the sources added.—Agencies