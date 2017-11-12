Rumman Raees appointed Islamabad United vice captain

Karachi

Pakistan pacer Rumman Raees has been appointed Islamabad United vice captain for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), franchise owner Ali Naqvi announced on Saturday.

Raees will serve under Misbah-ul-Haq, who led the team to glory in the PSL’s first season. Former Pakistan spin maestro Saeed Ajmal, who has been part of the franchise for the past two seasons, has now been appointed United’s spin bowling coach for PSL3, Naqvi said at a press conference in Lahore.“We’ve always aimed for this franchise to be similar to a family, and these two appointments are a continuation of that belief,” Naqvi said while speaking to the media at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“Rumman has come leaps and bounds from when we picked him up in the first PSL draft. And the way he has represented the franchise over the past two years made him the ideal candidate for this role,” he said.—APP