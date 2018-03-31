Ruling party’s defeat in upcoming general elections is predestined: Dr Shireen Mazari

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf central senior leader Dr Shireen Mazari Friday said the ruling party of Muslim League-N has realized that its defeat in upcoming general elections is predestined owing to its wrong policies and corrupt practices.

She expressed these views while monitoring the camp set up for PTI membership campaign for women at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is on two-day visit in Lahore where he will address the party’s workers at different PTI camps for accelerating party membership campaign. Central party’s leader and MNA Muneeza Hasan, member Executive Council Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and other party’ leaders and workers were also present on this occasion.

Dr Shireen Mazari said it was very unfortunate that people who were doing politics for sake of money were talking about the sanctity of vote. “This time Pakistan nation will not fall into their trap. The upcoming general election will end the menace of corruption in politics,” she remarked.

She said earlier the rulers were indulged in looting and plundering the nation’s assets and now they are utilizing all their energy and resources against the accountability institutions to defend their corruption. She said PTI workers are all excited and ready to welcome their leader Imran Khan enthusiastically during membership campaign. She further said now tilt of popular vote is towards PTI and she is much optimistic that PTI will sweep the general elections 2018 and hold money launderers accountable.

Dr Shireen said the PTI leadership always treated all women leaders, workers and activists with respect that is the reason women are present in large numbers in PTI as compared to other political parties.

Both party’ leaders Muneeza Hassan and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said the women party’s workers would welcome Imran Khan with enthusiasm and women will play the role of the vanguard in the party in coming general elections while defeating all plans of alleged rigging of the ruling party.

They said PTI is fighting for the rights of the poor and marginalised communities. Without establishing rule of law, free and fair accountability in the country, Pakistan cannot move ahead.

“PTI chief has provided political consciousness to the masses and after winning 2018 general elections he will become next prime minister of Pakistan.” they concluded.

Orignally published by NNI