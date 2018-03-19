Ruling party of China CPC congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as party President

Invites Shehbaz to enhance party-to-party relations

Beijing: H.E. Mr. Song Tao, Minister International Department, Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, congratulated him on his election as the President of the PML-N, Describing him as “an old friend of China who has made commendable contribution to the enhancement of relations between our two countries and our two parties”, the Chinese Minister invited the President PML-N to visit Beijing to take forward party-to-party relationship between the CPC and the PML-N.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President of China Xi Jinping for his re-election. In his felicitation message, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes and said that under Xi’s leadership China has emerged as a strong power in the world. He said that Pak-China friendship is strengthening with the passage of time.