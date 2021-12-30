Ruling party candidate leads in S Korean Presidential race

Lee Jae-myung, a presidential candidate from South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party, is currently lead-ing the race with 37.4% support, Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing the latest poll conducted by Embrain Public.

The poll, conducted over the weekend among 1,000 people, showed that Lee is currently 8.1% ahead of his main opponent, Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee of the country’s main opposition People Power Party, who is supported by 29.3% of respon-dents.

The two are followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, the nominee of the People’s Party, with 7%, and the representative of the minor progressive Justice Party, Sim Sang-jeung, with 4.

2%. Only 1% of respondents plan to vote for former South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon.

Over 19% of respondents did not pick any can-didate, according to the poll Another survey, con-ducted by Gallup Korea on Monday-Tuesday among 1,008 South Korean adults, showed that 36.8% of respondents would prefer to vote for Lee, compared to 30.8% for Yoon. Ahn, in turn, gained 9.3% support, followed by the Justice Party candi-date with 6.6%.

The Gallup Korea poll showed that 41.9% of re-spondents have not chosen a preferred candidate yet, while 57.2% said they had already picked one.

South Korea is scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 9, 2022.—AFP