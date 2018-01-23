Ruling elite did not believe in supremacy of constitution, judiciary: Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the ruling elite did not believe in the supremacy of the constitution and the judiciary and accepted only those judicial decisions as were in their favour.

Talking to a delegation led by JI Azad Kashmir chief Mushtaq Ahmed advocate in Islamabad on Tuesday, he however said that as long as the supremacy of the judiciary was not accepted, the rule of the law could not be established.

Sirajul Haq stressed that Indian Prime Minister Modi’s belligerence could be checked only by replying him in the same coin.

The JI chief said that the people of Gilgit and Baltistan had offered huge sacrifices for the liberation of Kashmir but they had not been rewarded for that. He said it was due to the sacrifices of these people that an area of 36 thousand sq. km was liberated from Indian hold.

He said the CPEC was passing through Gilgit and Baltistan but these areas had not been given due share as there was not a single industrial project in this area. He called for establishing industrial zones in these areas to remove the sense of deprivation among the local people.

Continuing, the JI chief said the rulers considered themselves above the law. The rulers’ criticism of the judicial decisions showed that they did not like anyone to question them about their unlimited wealth and their resources of income.

He said that the elite ruling the country was swallowing the national resources unscrupulously whereas the country could not progress unless a judicious use of the national resources was ensure.

He said that electoral reforms were essential to ensure true democracy in the country. He said that the elections could not be transparent without the accountability of the plunderers.

He called upon the Election Commission to ensure electoral reforms prior to the next elections. He suggested that all those named in the Panama leaks and other swallowing public money should be kept out of the electoral contest.

Orignally published by NNI