Ruling coalition blasts Imran after ECP’s verdict

Verdict proved Imran a ‘certified liar ‘ PM; Those who gave funds to Imran include Indian and Israeli citizens, says Khaqan Abbasi

PTI and its chairman Imran Khan were heavily criticised by the coalition parties on Tuesday after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ruled that the party received funding from prohibited sources.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict, found that donations were taken from the United States of America, Australia, Canada and the United Arab Emirates — amounting to billions of rupees.

Responding to the ECP’s major decision, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the commission’s verdict in the PTI’s prohibited funding case “charge sheets Imran for violating the Constitution”. “[It] charge sheets Imran for violating the Constitution submitting false affidavits and accepting foreign money,” he said.

“Proven yet again that he is a certified liar. Nation should ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners,” he added.

Hailing the ECP’s verdict in the PTI funding case, PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the judgment has proved Imran Khan is the “biggest thief”.

Berating the PTI in his hard-hitting press conference following the judgment, Khaqan Abbasi said that Imran Khan received funding worth Rs1.5 billion illegally.