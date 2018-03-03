Rulers mum on detention of Dr Aafia in US

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neurophysician of the country, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui here on Friday said March 2 is the birthday of Dr Aafia, which she, like her previous 14 birthdays, has observed in US detention.

Fowzia, in a statement, said Aafia is away from her family and languishing in the foreign prison, because the Pakistan government was showing apathy to raise her case on governmental level and added there were many opportunities to seek her repatriation, but our rulers dragged feet and they did not talk to the US administration and also did not send official letter in this regard.

She appealed to the Pakistanis to break their silence and strongly demand of the government to raise the issue of Aafia Siddiqui with the US administration to seek her early and honourable repatriation. Dr Fowzia said that March 2 is also a festival day in Texas, USA, but the Pakistani embassy in the US is not sending birthday wish to Aafia, and nor taking efforts to arrange her meeting with her family.

She reminded that the Pakistani government had given the US embassy in Pakistan full access to killer Raymond Davis. She said the Pakistani government was also generous enough to take care of the human rights of Indian spy Kulbushan, but it does not remember the daughter of the nation, Aafia, and her human rights.

She said due to this sad attitude of our rulers, we are being dubbed as a nation that sells its daughters. She said the release of Aafia would uphold our national pride and honour. She said the Pakistani masses pledge that they would not take a sigh of relief till Aafia returns back home. Dr Fowzia said my sister is being punished for being a patriotic Pakistani citizen.