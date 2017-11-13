Rulers failed to frame policy on Kashmir

Islamabad

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Kashmiris were laying down their lives for Pakistan but the rulers had not framed a state policy on Kashmir so far. Addressing the 44th annual general body of the JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan at Islamabad he said that the Kashmiris had proved their psychological freedom by associating themselves with the freedom struggle despite the unparalleled atrocities of the Modi regime and soon they would win geographical freedom as well.

Chief of the JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Khalid Mehmud, Chairman, Mutahida Jehad Council Syed Salahud Din and Convener Hurriat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi also spoke on the occasion. Sirajul Haq said that every Pakistani ruler who had betrayed the Kashmiris could not escape an evil end, He said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan but the Kashmiris could not win freedom so far only due to weak policies of Islamabad.

The JI chief said that Pakistan was green only because of the rivers flowing from Kashmir. If this water was blocked, the Punjab would turn into a desert and millions of people would be compelled to migrate again, he added. Sirajul Haq said the entire non Muslim world was untied under the US umbrella against the Muslims but added that the anti Muslim policies of the US.—SABAH