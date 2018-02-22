Rulers failed to defend ill-gotten Rs. 300 billion wealth: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD : Those who benefitted from dictatorship are now preaching democracy. Sharifs are accusing courts of a vendetta failing to defend their ill-gotten wealth of Rs300billion.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Fawad Choudhary censured Sharif family stating that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, talked about all the conspiracies in the world, but conveniently excluded the one that involved accumulation of Rs300billion. Failing to provide a single document for their ill-gotten wealth, Fawad Choudhary said, Sharifs are accusing courts for vendetta. He said their mantra of conspiracy went down the drain.

Commenting on the arrest of Ahad Cheema he said that this development is significant in disbanding the nexus between Sharif mafia and their Darbaris in the bureaucracy. The PTI leader further said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was “merely a puppet PM, while Fawad Hassan Fawad is the one calling all the shots”. He also stated that a group of five, including federal minister Saad Rafique and Punjab government official Ahad Cheema, were Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s front men.

“Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is fighting for the supremacy of constitution and independent and depoliticized institutions”, said Fawad Choudhary. He cautioned that politics of confrontation will prove to be detrimental for the country.

Orignally published by NNI