Rulers bent upon seeking charity instead of making reforms: JI

Our Correspondent

Mandi Bahauddin

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that countries are not run through donations but through economic reforms but the present rulers were bent upon seeking charity instead of making reforms.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Paparyanwala Press Club here on Tuesday, he said that the government was happy over financial help from Saudi Arabia, and UAE but was not ready to abolish the interest based economic system which was the root cause of all economic problems.

The JI chief said the PTI government would be presenting its third budget within a few days whereas in the past, only one budget was presented in a year. He said new taxes were levied in every budget and the rates of the utilities were being raised which had added to the problems of the common man.

