Rulers’ apathy to the subjects’ agonies

Muhammad Asif

I have been driving on the Islamabad Highway from my home in Defence Housing Authority Phase-II (DHA-II) to my office in Islamabad since July 2009. During this period, the 30 – kilometer stretch of the highway has witnessed remarkable development, without providing a worthwhile breather to the people who commute from Rawat on Grand Trunk (GT) Road to Zero Point, Islamabad. During the Pakistan People’s Party government from 2008 to 2013, only one interchange, on Zero Point intersection, was completed. In 2015, the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced to make the Islamabad Highway a “Signal-free Corridor” from the Faisal Mosque to T-Chowk at GT Road. To implement the Signal-free Corridor plan, five interchanges were constructed on this route before the end of the PML (N), tint in power in May 2018. The investment of billions of rupees on the Islamabad Highway, instead of reducing the agonies of commuters, has added to their woes. When I started travelling on this road, there were traffic signals on five intersections. Every vehicle had to stop at each intersection for about five minutes. After the construction of interchanges, instead of five choke-points, now there is only one choke-point where same amount of time of the motorists is wasted. The private and public transport drivers have to undergo the additional agony of traffic jams for an indefinite time, almost daily; caused mostly by the breakdown of overloaded trucks or accidents.

The other irksome experiences of the drivers have also further aggravated after the construction of interchanges. Earlier they had to brave the nuisance of about ten beggars at each traffic signal. Now at a single point, they have to weather the swarm of over fifty beggars, including women carrying sedated babies, impostors and half a dozen hugely built men, disguised as she-males. The only respite experienced by the people driving on this road, during this period, is the shifting of Islamabad International Airport outside the city, which relieved them of frequent road blockades due to the VVIP movement. Another significant development, during this period, has been the dismantling of the replica of Chaghi Hill at the Faizabad Interchange, while the replica of Ghori Missile, erected near Khanna Bridge, has not yet been removed, despite the road widening near the site of this eyesore. Of the Islamabad Highway historic developments experienced by the entire nation, during this period, include the completion of 5-year tenure by the three consecutive democratically elected parliaments and peaceful transfer of power to three successive governments. A lot has been said and written about the rule of PML (Q), PPP and PML (N) from 2013 to 2018. I will, therefore, keep my comments restricted to the empathy of our political leadership towards people’s real problems, and their concern for providing their voters with some respite.

Institutionalising the Traffic Wardens and Rescue 1122 by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in 2004, as the Chief Minister of the Punjab, though cost less, was received well by the people of the urban Punjab as these relatively smaller steps reflected rulers’ concern for the difficulties faced by their subjects. The energies of rulers, during PPP government from 2008 to 2013, were consumed by their occupation with money making and laundering. The steps, initiated for the “welfare of poor masses” by the PPP government, included reinstating thousands of party workers with full benefits, who had been fired more than ten years earlier due to their employment in government departments in violation of procedure and merit during the second term of Benazir Bhutto as the Prime Minster. Thousands of more party workers were employed again by the PPP government in the similar manner, “to reduce unemployment among the PPP rank and file”.

The PML (N) government in the Punjab from 2008 to 2018 invested huge amount on the construction of mega projects, such as Metro Bus Service, Orange Train Project, etc, in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. Despite massive amount of loaned money expended on these projects, overall number of people, who were provided relief by these projects, was not commensurate to the volume of investment. Law and order remained completely ignored during the PML (N) government in the Punjab for ten years. In fact, a large number of PML (N) MNAs, MPAs and party workers earned name and fame, because of their involvement in unlawful and criminal activities. Haji Pervaiz Khan from Rawalpindi was de-seated as an MNA due to a cheating case in the Board examination, Hanif Abbasi, President PML (N) Rawalpindi, has been sentenced to life term in jail by the Anti-Narcotics Court, Shumaila Rana from Lahore was de-seated as MPA, for involvement in a credit card fraud case, Gulu Butt was sentenced to eleven years in jail for terrorist activities during the police action against Minhaj-ul-Quran, are only few of the examples of PML (N) leadership’s undesirable activities.

If the funds expended, by the PML (N) on mega projects, had been spent to establish the rule of law and to lessen the hardships of urban population arising from unruly traffic, poor conditions of sanitation, water crisis, garbage disposal, etc; it would have eased the anguish of a large number of the people. Constructing of parking plazas, removing encroachment to widen roads, restricting the entry of vehicles in city centres, improving the conditions of sanitation and water supply and establishing shelter homes to provide the needy with shelter and food (to curb begging and street crimes in the urban areas) would provide far more worthwhile relief to the people with lesser investment. With the amount, expended by the PML (N) on the construction of Motorway from Islamabad to Lahore, during its first tenure from 1990 to 1993, the GT Road could be converted into a Motorway from Peshawar to Karachi to benefit the entire population of Pakistan.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

