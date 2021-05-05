Rulers afraid of counting city population correctly, claims Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that despite Karachi being the economic hub of Pakistan, the rulers are afraid of counting its population correctly.

Despite the MQM and PTI alliance holding 18 of the 21 seats in the National Assembly from Karachi, they have stabbed Karachiites in the back by getting the controversial census approved.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Patni community in the Baldia.

He added that it was unforgivable to approve the wrong census as it would be the base for a new census.

However, after acknowledging this incorrect census, no matter how many censuses are conducted, Karachi’s population count cannot be accurate.

That is why today Karachi is not only deprived of drinking water, health, educational and metropolitan facilities but also suffering from electric and gas load shedding.

Despite knowing that the CNICs issued by NADRA with permanent addresses of Karachi are more than 20.5 million, the number of people in the voter lists is high while the number in the census result reflects quite low.

The biased attitude of federal and provincial governments toward Karachi has turned Karachi among the four unliveable cities of the world.

PSP chief said that all the political parties elected from Karachi have not only stabbed Karachi in the back for personal interests, power and ministries but have also given a new lease of life to the anti-national elements who are exploiting the public frustrations، and deprivations.

He said that we ask those who run the country why they are afraid of accurate counting of Karachi which runs the whole of Pakistan.