Rule of law more important than recovery, SC reprimands NAB

Observer Report Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded National Accountability Bureau officials and stated that the rule of law is more important than recovery.

“Rule of law is more important than recovery. You cannot ensure recovery with terror,” said acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial while also adding that NAB must not terrorise the citizens of the country.

The apex court also granted interim bail to the CEO of an investment company in a fraud case and directed him to submit a surety bond of one million rupees

The CEO was arrested earlier Monday by NAB officials as he entered the SC premises. The apex court bench had taken strong notice of the incident.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar reprimanded the NAB officials and suggested registering an FIR against those involved in the arrest. “NAB officials should be handcuffed,” he added.

The SC also ordered the NAB officials involved in the arrest of the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 0.1 million each.

Justice Bandial remarked that the prestige of the apex court should be protected. The NAB prosecutor, admitting his mistake, apologized to the accused in writing.

The apex court further ordered to present the CCTV footage to identify the NAB officials involved in the incident during the next hearing and summoned DG NAB Rawalpindi and DG HR NAB Rawalpindi on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court summoned on Monday the heads of the Federal Investigation Agency, Islamabad police and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority in a case pertaining to the harassment of journalists.