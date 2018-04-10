Rule of law be ensured

A sit-in by a religious organization has blocked the roads in the city of Lahore. Public is facing a plethora of difficulties. These sorts of protests must be confined to certain areas to ease the life of the people. No one appreciates these negative tactics employed by the clerics yo pressurize the government.

Though it is the fault of the government to allow them to occupy such important egress, yet it has become a fashion to gather at some place and block all the traffic. They should hold negotiations with the authorities and present their demands. The government should consider these demands with sympathetically. No one is above law and the law breakers should be dealt with an iron hand. We must abide by the laws of the land.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

