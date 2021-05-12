Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Isb for sighting of moon

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Wednesday evening for the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Members of the Central Ruet Hilal Committee, representatives from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Suparco, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department will attend the conference, which will be presided over by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad (PMD).

According to the PMD, the odds of seeing the Shawwal moon on May 12 (today) are slim, so the first day of Eid will be held on May 14. (Friday).

Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister of Information, had previously stated that Eid will be observed on Friday. In a post, he said that the moon sighting committee i.e. Ruet-e-Hilal will make the final decision.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar, on the other hand, will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow.

“Since the sighting of the crescent was not visible, the department decided that Wednesday will be the 30th day of Ramazan and that Eid Al-Fitr will start on Thursday, the Saudi Royal Court said.

However, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Thursday (May 13) in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states as Shawwal moong has not been sighted.

Poeple in Saudi Arabia will observe 30th of Ramadan tomorrow.

The moon has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. ‘Eid al Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday 13th May. In shā Allāh. May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him and may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl. Āmīn. — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 11, 2021

Saudi astronomers had gathered at the Sumair and Tumair observatory for the sighting of the moon.

Meanwhile, the central ruet committee of Pakistan will meet in Islamabad tomorrow (May 12) for the sighting of Eid moon amid Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s prediction that Eid will fall on May 14 in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has also summoned a meeting at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital for the moon sighting.

