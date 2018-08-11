Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today (Sunday) to sight Zil-Haj moon

KARACHI : The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday (today) evening in the metropolis to sight the Zil-Haj crescent.

The meeting of the moon sighting committee will be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office with its chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in the chair.

The members of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will hold separate meetings in their respective areas to collect evidence of sighting of the moon which will mark the advent of the 12th month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

According to the met office, there is a high probability of sighting the Zil-Haj moon on August 12. The Zil-Haj moon “will be born on Saturday afternoon” and will be visible on Sunday evening, it added.

While in Saudi Arabia, it’s likely that the month of Zil Hajj will begin on Sunday August 12, the first day of the 12th month on the lunar Islamic calendar, and August 21 the first day of Eid Al Adha.

