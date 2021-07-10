Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Zilhaj moon sighting in Pakistan

KARACHI – The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today for Zilhaj moon-sighting.

The committee comprising officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affiars ministry will meet in Karachi with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad in the chair.

Sessions of zonal ruet-e-hilal committees will also take place in their respective regions.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted there is be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

