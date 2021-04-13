Ruet body meets today for Ramazan moon sighting

Staff Reporter Peshawar

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on today (Tuesday) for the sighting of the moon of Ramazan, 1442 AH.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting in Peshawar.

The first day of fasting for the holy month is likely to be Wednesday, April 14. Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 13.

The moon of Ramazan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021 and the first day of the fasting month will be on April 14, he said.

The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of the country, the minister said.

It is noteworthy that the moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the Ramazan moon was not sighted in KSA. The first day of Ramazan will be April 13, Tuesday, it said.