Rudi Garcia, the coach of Al Nassr, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not finish his career with the Saudi Pro League club and instead will return to European football at some stage of his career.

Ronaldo only recently joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United but it is an open secret that the forward preferred a club in Europe to extend his records in the champions league.

But with few options available and with the club’s failing to agree to terms with the Portuguese international’s management, he joined the Saudi club in a record-breaking deal much to everyone’s surprise.

Ronaldo even claimed that his work in Europe “was done” but that has not stopped Rudi Garcia from admitting that Ronaldo’s stay with Al Nassr may be a short one.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders,” Garcia said. “He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Al Nassr, meanwhile, remains determined about keeping Ronaldo and are reportedly even preparing terms to retain him longer than his initial contract which runs until 2025.

The 37-year-old is yet to score for his new club having made two appearances.