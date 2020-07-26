Rubina Ashraf feels so good to be home

Veteran Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, who defeated coronavirus and returned home after over a month in hospital, has said that she was feeling good to be back home.Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Ki Intiha actress shared a family photo and said, “So good to be home.”

She went on to say, “I am so blessed to have friends who stood by me and my family throughout so blessed to have a family who fought tooth and nail for my life…”

She once again thanked everyone for their prayers, saying “and eternally grateful to everyone who prayed for me #covid19.”

Rubina returned to home on Wednesday after fighting the novel coronavirus at the hospital for over a month.