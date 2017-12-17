RTIC Act awareness project launched in South Punjab

Islamabad

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development (PILDAT) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Commission has initiated an awareness project on the Punjab Transparency Right To Information Act (RIC) 2013 in South Punjab. The opening ceremony for PILDAT’s project titled ‘Enhancing Empowerment of Women and Minorities of South Punjab through Effective Use of RTI Law’ took place in Ghotvi Hall of Islamia University Bahawalpur with the help of district governments of Lodhran and Bahawalpur, a PILDAT press release said here Saturday.

The project is being implemented with the support of USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program and in collaboration with the Punjab Information Commission (PIC). Key objective of the initiative is to create awareness on the PTRTIA not only among Public Information Officers of the South Punjab but also its general population with focus on women, non-Muslim minorities, media and civil society representatives in order to make them active users of the RTI Law.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, extended full support and appreciated the project and PILDAT’s continued efforts towards promoting the use of RTI. He emphasized the use of RTI by civil society to carry out effective oversight of the law and its implementation, which would help ensure improved governance in the province. Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, in his welcome address, acknowledged the PILDAT’s initiative to increase awareness on the use of RTI in South Punjab. He highlighted the need for such projects and training exercises in Bahawalpur and assured his cooperation for future training programmes to be organized by the institute.

In his opening remarks, President PILDAT Ahmed Bilal Mehboob elaborated the key features of the project commencing in South Punjab on the use of PTRTIA 2013 expected to start by April 2018. MNA Sabiha Nazim, MPAs Fauzia Ayub and Qazi Adnan Fareed, Deputy Director Punjab Information Commission Naeem Malik, former Punjab Information Commissioner Ahmed Raza Tahir, former KP Information Commissioner Professor Kalim Ullah Khan, local government representatives of Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts attended the ceremony.—APP