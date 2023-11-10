Chinese Consul General in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren is addressing the queries of the participants of the roundtable conference on 3rd BRF for high quality CPEC development at a local hotel in Lahore. The Daily CPEC CEO Mr. Saud Faisal Malik, Pakistan Observer Chairman and CEO Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Orange Line CEO Mr. Li Chen and NIMA DG Admiral (retd) Ahmed Saeed are also present.—PO Photo by Aqil Ashiq.

A round table conference on the 3rd BRF: New Stage of High-Quality China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Development held by Daily The CPEC concluded in Lahore on Wednesday.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren, National Institute of Maritime Affairs Director General Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmed Saeed, Orange Line CEO Mr. Li Chen, CEO Orange Line, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. JavedAkram, other distinguished personalities, chief executive offices and representatives of different companies graced the occasion.

The Daily CPEC, Founder & CEO Saud Faisal Malik, who organized the first roundtable conference on 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Lahore, warmly welcomed the guests. Pakistan Observer Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik was also present there.

The conference was started after recitation of the holy verses from the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem of both the countries.

Addressing the seminar, Chinse Consul General in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren said that the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) has been successfully concluded in Beijing.

He said that the Forum was attended by over 10,000 participants from 151 countries and 41 international organizations. It RTC on 3rd BRF sets stage for high quality CPEC Development

is a super mega diplomatic gathering. He stated that the size and scale of the participation has once again showcased to the world the tremendous appeal and global impact of the BRI.

During the BRF, he said that 458 major outcomes have been produced, which include important cooperation initiatives and institutional arrangements. Just to name a new, the Beijing Initiative for Connectivity Cooperation, the Beijing Initiative for Belt and Road Green Development, the Beijing Initiative for Belt and Road Digital Economy Corporation, the Green Investment and Finance Partnership, and the High-Level Principles on corruption-free Belt and Road Building.

The Forum, Mr. Zhao said, had announced that China would provide 100,000 more training opportunities on green development for partner countries by 2030, and would also increase the number of joint laboratories to 100.

The Chinese diplomat also said that the Forum decided to establish a resident BRF secretariat to facilitate institution-building and project implementation. In addition, the BRF CEO Conference also signed commercial agreements worth USD 97.2 billion, which will help generate jobs and growth in the BRI countries.

“The 3rd BRF is the most important diplomatic initiative launched and hosted by China this year, and the grand celebration for the 10th anniversary of the BRI. It not only provides new opportunities for cooperation with the international community, but also adds new momentum to promoting China-Pakistan relations to a new height,” said Mr. Zhao Shiren.

He also said, “To better understand the merits and essence of the 3rd BRF, I’d like to use “4As” (Agreement, Aspiration, Action and Anticipation) to highlight the Forum and look into the prospects of China-Pakistan cooperation,”.

Mr. Zhao said that first, striving for a high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is the most important agreement out of this forum. During its ten-year journey, BRI has been turned from vision into reality, and has developed itself from a rough sketch into a refined and claborate-style painting. BRI, he said, has become the biggest public good provided by China to the international community, and it has also grown into the largest platform for international development cooperation.

He said that the BRF would elevate connectivity of the Eurasian continent to a new stage. The green development would become a hallmark of the future Belt and Road endeavors.

“Empowered by the Digital Silk Road, and the Global Initiative on AI Governance put forward by China, the global digital governance system will also be further enhanced and strengthened, “ said Mr. Zhao.

He stated that second, achieving global modernization through joint efforts is the most ambitious aspiration out of the Forum.

“In promoting BRI and the CPEC, we always adhere to the guidelines of extensive consultation, mutual cooperation and mutual benefits. As Consul General of China in Lahore, I assure you that I will always promote friendship, and work for practical cooperation and a stronger, viable and sustainable bilateral relations.

I will defend the CPEC and fight for the projects when necessary. I will make every single effort to safeguard and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people, institutions and projects in Punjab,” said Mr. Zhao Shiren. A question and answer session was held at the end of the conference where Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren heard the questions of the participants and shared his response.

Mr. Li Chen, the CEO of Orange Line also addressed the conference. He stated that NORINCO has joined Pakistan’s development since the 1970s, being a long-term defense and engineering partner, NORINCO has been contributing their expertise and experience to Pakistan for more than 50 years.

“By the great stage of CPEC, NORINCO successfully built and operated Orange Line Metro in Lahore, which is the first large-scale rail transit infrastructure project under the initiative,” he said.

He also said that Orange Line, nowadays, has been running safely for 3 years with 120 million ridership. Taking the satisfaction of the passengers as the top priority, he said, OL has operated 320,000 train trips, covering a total distance of 35 million kilometers, with trip efficiency and punctuality at 99.99%. He stated that with great guidance with Pak government, OL successfully reduced the travel cost of the route from 700 rupees to 40 only, with 0 increment of fare for 3 years despite heavy inflation, to ensure the commuting of citizens and underprivileged people.

“Orange line has become the most welcomed transit system by its convenience, safety and efficiency,” he added. He also said that to honor the commitment of CPEC, Orange Line is aimed to be a metro for Pakistani people, to the benefit of Pakistan people.

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister JavedAkram highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He gave reference to the Chinese health system including the cardiovascular treatment, emphasizing upon strengthening further cooperation between the both sides.

The minister lauded the role of the Daily CPEC and the conference under its aegis to highlight the importance of CPEC. He also distributed the shields on the occasion. Haji Muhammad RafiqPardesi also addressed the conference and pointed out the significance of the CPEC.

“If CPEC comes then there will be a positive change,” said RafiqPardeshi. He emphasized upon making the right decisions and at the right time. He urged the people to utilize the time properly.

National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Director General Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmed Saeed presented a very informative presenta tion on the CPEC and the related projects.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping dispelled the impression that BRI had lost its importance. “BRI is not about just a country or countries, it is about planning together and benefiting together,” said Mr. Saeed.

He came up with the facts and figures about the costly BRI project and pointed to the positive approach of the Chinese leadership towards development and prosperity.

Mr. Ahmed Saeed also talked about port operation and informed the audience about the operational requirement of any port. Land, Port and Seat, he said, were the three areas which were important for connectivity.

Highlighting the role of SIFC, Mr. Ahmed Saeed said, “SIFC should consider the maritime side as well for some projects,”. “This is what I want for the maritime side,” he said.

The NIMA DG also emphasized upon a strong financial system, pointing out that “We need to put our house in order,”.

Saud Faisal Malik crafts vision to redefine nations’ destiny through high-quality CPEC development

The Daily CPEC Founder and CEO Mr Saud Faisal Malik addressing the round table conference.

Mr. Saud Faisal Malik, the founder and the Chief Executive Officer of The Daily CPEC, extended a warm welcome to attendees at the roundtable conference on the 3rd Belt and Road Forum: A New Stage of High-Quality Development within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The conference was held at a local hotel in Lahore on Wednesday and brought together distinguished participants from various sectors.

In his opening speech, Mr. Saud emphasized the historical significance of the occasion and expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Zhao Shiren, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, for his unwavering commitment to strengthening Sino-Pak relations and advancing initiatives within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

I’m deeply honored to address you on a momentous occasion that coincides with several significant milestones, adding to the significance of our discussion,” said Mr. Saud while extending his profound gratitude to Mr. Zhao Shiren, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore.

Mr. Saud also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Mr. Ahmed Saeed, Director General of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in enhancing comprehension and capabilities in the realm of maritime affairs, an essential aspect within the context of CPEC. He also praised Mr. Li Chen, CEO of Orange Line, highlighting the vital role enterprises like Orange Line play in driving economic growth and innovation.

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram’s participation in the conference was also recognized, with Mr. Saud emphasizing the pivotal role of the healthcare sector within the broader framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The insights and expertise offered by the Minister were deemed invaluable in shaping the discussions,” said Mr. Saud Faisal.

“He stated that the primary focus of the Roundtable Conference was on the future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its essential role within the broader Belt and Road Initiative.

Mr. Saud emphasized that this gathering presented an unprecedented opportunity to forge a path forward that transcends borders, connects nations, and leaves an indelible mark on history.

Having recently attended the 3D Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Mr. Saud shared insights gleaned from this global event, which brought together leaders and visionaries from around the world to foster collaboration and promote a more interconnected world. The forum discussions underscored the profound impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on the global stage, going beyond conventional infrastructure and development to embody a visionary quest for collaboration, uplifting nations, and creating a more interconnected world.

Mr. Saud highlighted the emphasis on high-quality development, the digital economy, and sustainable growth within the Belt and Road Initiative, aligning with the global narrative of excellence and environmental consciousness.

Faisal Zahid Malik sees CPEC as century defining socio-economic opportunity

PO Chairman says Mr. Saud Faisal Malik initiated “The Daily CPEC” to promote strong ties between both countries.

Punjab Health Minister Prof. JavedAkram and The Daily CPEC CEO Mr. Saud Faisal Malik are presenting shield to Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren in the first roundtable conference on 3rd BRF for high quality CPEC development at a local hotel in Lahore.

Pakistan Observer Chairman and Chief Executive Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik said that Founding Editor-in-Chief of the daily late Mr. Zahid Malik remained in the forefront of the efforts to forge national consensus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“In fact, Zahid Malik was a strong proponent of ‘Look-China’ policy,” said Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik while addressing the roundtable conference on the 3rd Belt and Road Forum: A New Stage of High-Quality Development within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held at a local hotel in Lahore on Wednesday.

The chairman said that Zahid Malik devoted not only Pakistan Observer to highlight the cause of friendship with China but also hosted a number of conferences, discussion programmes and RTCs on different aspects of cooperation with China. He stated that he established the platform of ‘101 Friends of China’ bringing together like-minded people to work selflessly for the cause of Sino-Pakistan friendship and collaboration.

“Mr. Saud Faisal Malik initiated “The Daily CPEC” to promote the strong ties between both countries worldwide,” said Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik.

Mr. Saud, he said, dedicated over three months in China, playing a pivotal role in fortifying Pak-China relations, which earned him a prestigious award from a leading China CMG Group.

“As the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily CPEC, he is the sole recipient of this honor,” said the chairman.

He also said that their ongoing commitment is to enhance cooperation with China under the CPEC framework, adding that beyond the Daily CPEC, hey consistently provided CPEC updates to their readers and also showcased a Belt and Road Short Video Documentary at the 11the Global Video Media Forum in Beijing, under Mr. Saud’s leadership.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik said, “The Round Table Conference on 3rd BRF: New Stage of High Quality CPEC Development assumes greater significance as it is taking place after the highly successful Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing where 458 outcomes were achieved, demonstrating keen interest of the participating delegates and countries in taking development cooperation to new heights. A consensus, he said, was also reached in Beijing to open a new stage of high quality Belt and Road cooperation.

He went on to say that during Pakistan’s prime Minister’s visit to China for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF), both countries signed 20 agreements and MoUs covering various aspects of industry, green development, health, space collaboration, digital initiatives, development projects, and agriculture export to China.

“These agreements are expected to strengthen the friendship between the two nations,” he added.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik also said, “The Daily CPEC believes that the CPEC represents a once-in-a century opportunity for socio-economic development in the country,”.He further said that completed CPEC projects had already contributed significantly to national progress. “We are happy that Pakistan and China have agreed to revitalize their cooperation through the CPEC, and the Daily CPEC is committed to supporting this collaboration for the mutual benefit of both nations,” he said, hoping that the Round Table Conference would further enhance the quality of cooperation under CPEC and would contribute to the important cause.