RTA warns transporters against overcharging passengers

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) would take strict action in accordance with the law against transporters found involved in overcharging the passengers travelling on various routes in Rawalpindi, said Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti. Talking to APP he said, the RTA officials have been directed to take action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers. No one would be allowed to fleece commuters adding that the vehicles of those indulging in overcharging would be impounded. He said that a number of complaints have been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes and warned the transporters not to violate the rules else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

The RTA secretary also directed transporters to display the fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in the vehicles at prominent places. To a question about fare increase by the transporters after revised fuel prices he said, so far, there was no revision in the fares of public transport and strict action would be taken against those fleecing the passengers.—APP