RTA warns transporters against overcharging

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the families.

Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti said that it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the homebound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.He said, stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.—APP