RTA warns transporters against overcharging on Eid; teams constituted to check violations

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has advised the transporters to avoid overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with the families. Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti said that it was common feature that with the coming of Eid people went to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities.

However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates. He said, stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid ul Fitr.

The checking will be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action will be taken on the spot and excess fares will be returned to the passengers. To a question, he informed that a meeting in this regard was arranged and the transporters have been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

The transporters have also been warned of strict action against overcharging and overloading with punitive measures will be placed at different locations.

He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA’s UAN Number 0800-02345 or on the complaint number 051-9270011, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them. He said that special squads have been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.—APP