RTA warns transporters against overcharging

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) will take strict action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers on various routes as fare of public-service vehicles have not been revised after hike in fuel prices, Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti said.

The secretary said the RTA officials had been directed to impose fine and impound vehicles of the transporters found involved in overcharging passengers.

He said a number of complaints had been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes.

He warned transporters not to violate the rules else strict action would be taken against them.

The official also directed the transporters to display fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in their vehicles at prominent places.

The transporters could not increase fares on their own, he said adding that the RTA issued 1,120 tickets to PSVs during February and also impounded 227 vehicles for overcharging, overloading and other violations with fines amounting to Rs920,100.—APP

