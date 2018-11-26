RTA takes action against overcharging transporters

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi is taking action against transporters found involved in overcharging the passengers travelling on various routes of the district said RTA Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti. Talking to APP he said, the RTA officers had been directed to take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. There was no revision in the fares of public transport and no one would be allowed to fleece the commuters, he said adding that public transport vehicles involved in overcharging would be impounded.

He said that a number of complaints had been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes and warned the transporters not to violate the rules, else strict action would be taken against them. The RTA secretary also directed the transporters to display fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in the vehicles at prominent places.

To a question about fare increase by the transporters, he said, the transporters could not increase fares on their own.

Khalid Yameen said, RTA had started a move against the transporters involved in overcharging and not displaying fare list appropriately. The checking was being carried out randomly at different places. Strict action was being taken on the spot and excess fares were also returned to the passengers, he added.—APP

