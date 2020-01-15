RTA operation against illegal bus terminals

Staff Reporter

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi has accelerated operation against illegal bus terminals said Secretary, RTA Khalid Yameen Satti.

Talking to media he said, all the illegal bus terminals would be closed down. He informed that all the documents including the permission letters for setting up bus terminals would be checked and action in accordance with the law would be taken against illegal bus stands.

He said, raids were conducted at different illegal bus terminals and five vehicles were impounded.