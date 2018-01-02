RTA impounds 54 Chingchi rickshaws

Rawalpindi

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Secretary RTA, has started crackdowns against Chingchi rickshaws and impounded 54 rickshaws in different police stations of the city.

According to RTA spokesman, the operation under the supervision of Motor Vehicle Examiner Mian Zahid Bashir was conducted on Monday and RTA team checked route permits, registration books, fitness certificates and other documents. 54 rickshaws found plying on Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk and Marrir Hassan roads without proper documents were challaned and impounded. The rickshaw drivers have been directed to come on roads with proper documents else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against rules violators.—APP