RTA to impound transport vehicles for overcharging

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti on Monday directed officials to take action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers travelling on various routes in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP he said, no one would be allowed to fleece commuters adding that the vehicles of those indulging in overcharging would be impounded.

He said that a number of complaints have been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes and warned the transporters not to violate the rules else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

The RTA secretary also directed transporters to display the fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals.

To a question about fare increase by the transporters after revised fuel prices he said, there was no revision in the fares of public transport and strict action would be taken against those fleecing the passengers.—APP