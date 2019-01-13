RTA imposes Rs 9.2m fines on violators

Rawalpindi

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi in its operation against rules violators impounded 2740 Public Service Vehicles for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during 2018. According to Secretary, RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti, the Authority issued 10706 challans besides imposing over Rs 9.2 million on the violators. He informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and their vehicles were also impounded.

He said, 397 vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and 4240 which were without fitness certificates were also penalized. He told the RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during last year and penalized the violators. Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said. He informed that special teams were formed for checking fare violations and the authority was keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes.

The teams were visiting different terminals to avoid different kinds of violations. The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc and inform the authorities concerned, he said assuring that they would take stern action against the violators. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) without route permits or in poor condition were impounded and imposed fines. Several smoke-emitting PSVs plying on different routes were also impounded during the period, he added.—APP

