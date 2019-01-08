RTA challans 941 PSVs, impounds 443 for overcharging, overloading

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 971 Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and impounded 443 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during December.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He informed that fines amounting to over Rs 850,300 were imposed on the rules violators.

He said, RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he added.

He informed that the authority was keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes to facilitate the citizens. The teams are visiting all terminals to avoid different kinds of violations.

The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc. and inform the authorities concerned, he said assuring that they would take stern action against the violators.—APP

