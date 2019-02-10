RTA challans 930 PSVs, impounds 347 on rules violations

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 930 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 347 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during January.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti while talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.He said, 48 vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and 333 which were without fitness certificates were also penalized.

He informed that fines amounting to over one million rupees were imposed on the rules violators. RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added. Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.

He informed that special teams were formed for checking fare violations and the authority was keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes. The teams were visiting different terminals to avoid different kinds of violations.

The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc and inform the authorities concerned, he said assuring that they would take stern action against the violators.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) without route permits or in poor condition were impounded and imposed fines. Several smoke-emitting PSVs plying on different routes were also impounded during the period, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp