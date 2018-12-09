RTA challans 915 PSVs, impounds 187 on rules violation

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 915 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 187 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during November.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti while talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said, 71 vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and 360 which were without fitness certificates were also penalized. He informed that fines amounting to over Rs 640,900 were imposed on the rules violators. RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp