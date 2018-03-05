RTA challans 1726 vehicles

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challaned 1726 Public Service Vehicles and impounded 300 for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during February.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded. He informed that fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 were imposed on the rules violators.

He said, RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalized the violators.

Mobile squads are also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people.

He informed that special teams were formed for checking fare violations and the authority was keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes.

The teams are visiting all terminals to avoid different kinds of violations. The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc. and inform the authorities concerned, he said assuring that they would take stern action against the violators. He said, 44 public service vehicles on overcharging were impounded and imposed fines amounting to Rs 67,000.

265 PSVs were challaned on overcharging . Similarly, 421 were issued challan slips for overloading and 16 were impounded during last month and imposed over Rs 5,08000 fines.

The secretary said, on various violations 1040 PSVs were challaned and 238 impounded with fines amounting to Rs 90.200.—APP